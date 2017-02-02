Correctional officer dies during Delaware prison hostage situation

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — After the death of a correctional officer during a hostage situation in a prison, Delaware Gov. John Carney says the priority is to determine what happened and how.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Carney says officials will “hold accountable anyone who was responsible” after the hostage situation at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

Carney says they’ll “make whatever changes are necessary to ensure nothing like it ever happens again.”

Inmates took four correction workers hostage Wednesday morning, prompting a lockdown of all Delaware prisons. The inmates released one staffer in the afternoon and another Wednesday night. After police breached the building early Thursday, officials say one hostage was dead and another is alert and talking.

Gov. Carney says the correctional officer’s death is a tragic reminder that law enforcement officers risk their lives every day. He says he’s “praying hard” for the officer’s family.

The prison is in Smyrna, about 15 miles north of the state capital of Dover.