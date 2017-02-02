Breitbart editor funding scholarship just for white men

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos is offering a college scholarship exclusively to white men.

According to the scholarship’s website, The Yiannopoulos Privilege Grant “is available exclusively to white men” who want to pursue college “on equal footing with their female, queer and ethnic minority classmates.”

Applications opened Jan. 31 and close Feb. 14. Yiannopoulos said grant recipients will receive $2,500. All applicants must be US citizens and currently enrolled or admitted to an accredited American college or university.

Yiannopoulos’ talk at UC Berkeley was cancelled Wednesday after violent protests.