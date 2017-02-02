Armadillo day: Bee Cave Bob says spring is coming

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — Across the country people are discussing Punxsutawney Phil’s extended winter forecast after he saw his shadow Thursday morning. In Central Texas, communities cheered on Bee Cave Bob for their own version of Groundhog Day; Armadillo Day.

Unlike Phil, Bob the armadillo did not see his shadow around 12:30 p.m. at the West Pole, located off of State Highway 71 at the Hill Country Galleria; meaning spring is right around the corner. Last year, the event made big headlines when country star Kevin Fowler showed up to support his pal Bob.

Meteorologist David Yeomans says if the temperature drop is any indication, we might be in for some colder weather. According to Phil, there will be six more weeks of winter.

In Pennsylvania, to see Phil in person is not cheap. The average price for a one-night stay in Punxsutawney around Groundhog day starts at $450 a night. By comparison, a hotel room in Houston for the Super Bowl is around $340. Punxsutawney hotel prices drop $150 a night after Groundhog Day.

Armadillo Day View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Bee Cave Bob says spring is coming (KXAN Photo) Bee Cave Bob waiting to make his debut for Armadillo Day (KXAN Photo) Armadillo Day at the West Pole in Bee Cave, Texas (KXAN Photo) Armadillo Day at the West Pole in Bee Cave, Texas (KXAN Photo) Armadillo Day at the West Pole in Bee Cave, Texas (KXAN Photo) Crowds waiting to see if Bee Cave Bob sees his shadow (KXAN Photo) Organizer Gordon Ricke poses with a cowgirl for Armadillo Day in Bee Cave (KXAN Photo) Organizer Gordon Ricke poses with a cowgirl for Armadillo Day in Bee Cave (KXAN Photo) Kids excitedly waiting to see if Bee Cave Bob sees his shadow (KXAN Photo) Armadillo Day at the West Pole in Bee Cave, Texas (KXAN Photo) Armadillo Day at the West Pole in Bee Cave, Texas (KXAN Photo) Armadillo Day at the West Pole in Bee Cave, Texas (KXAN Photo)