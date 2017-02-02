5 Super Bowl watch parties in Austin worth the trip

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Do you want a Super Bowl watch party all about stew and chili made by local breweries, or maybe a place to take the kids where you can also possibly win $1,040 worth of chicken wings on Game Day? Or maybe you’ll skip Super Bowl Sunday and make your way to Puppy Bowl Saturday at the Austin Humane Society.

If you can’t make up your mind, or need a last minute suggestion, here are five to help you find your way this weekend.

Looking for: A watch party all about the food and beer

This is the sort of Super Bowl watch party anyone with taste buds can enjoy. Craftsman, in east Austin at 2000 E. Cesar Chavez St., is hosting a number of breweries who will be making a soup, stew, gumbo or chili using one of their beers. The best part: you get to be the judge. Craftsman says the tastings are free and the winning brewery gets their beer on tap at Craftsman for a month, a trophy and a special place of honor on a plaque in the bar.

512, Victory, Deep Ellum and Austin East Ciders are just some of the participating breweries. Pueblo Viejo Taco Truck will also be on hand for anyone who has a hankering for fresh tacos during the game. No cover.

Looking for: Creative in-house halftime show

Go no further than ABGB in south Austin. During halftime, they’re announcing and showing winners of the “Make Your Own ABGB Beer Commercial Sweepstakes.”

The two winners will receive a beer and pizza party for up to 15 people each. The commercials have to be semi-clean, so don’t be afraid to bring your parents. Oh, they’re showing the game too.

Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. 1305 W. Oltorf St.

Looking for: A gigantic screen

If size is everything to you, the North Door will have a 25-foot HD screen for your Super Bowl viewing. They’re also promising no cover, Mexican food and drink specials.

The bar, on the east side of I-35 near Dirty Sixth, can be found at 501 Brushy St.

As a north Austin alternative, Dogwood Rock Rose in the Domain is promising a 40-foot projector, along with 38 other TVs, for their “Super Boil 2017.”

Looking for: Family-friendly

Pluckers is taking reservations, at $5 or $10 per person depending on the location, ahead of Game Day. Your kids can load up on wings while you watch the Super Bowl at one of their 7 Austin-area locations.

You also have until kickoff Sunday to submit your prediction for the final score and winning team in the comment section of their Facebook post. What you get in exchange for the correct score? A $1,040 Pluckers gift card ($20 a week for 52 weeks). Only 1 guess per person, so no cheating! If no one guesses the correct score, they’ll choose the closest guess. Get your antacids ready and start guessing!

Looking for: No Super Bowl

Don’t want to watch the game this weekend? The Austin Humane Society has you covered. Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 124 W. Anderson Ln., you can be be treated to their 10th annual Austin Humane Society Puppy Bowl.

Puppies will be dressed in uniform alongside kitten cheerleaders. The Humane Society says that if you are in the market for a “new furrever friend,” this is the event for you.

In their tailgating area, they’ll have The Urban Lobster, The Evil Wiener and Fratelli Pizza North Austin, along with your favorite tailgating games. The Puppy Bowl’s “endzone” for adults will be raffling a 2016 Mazda MX-5 Sport Convertible.

New this year, you can bring your well-behaved, leashed dog along to the party. For more information visit the Austin Humane Society’s Facebook page here.