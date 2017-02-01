Two Dripping Springs restaurants burglarized, money stolen

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — When the owners of two restaurants in Dripping Springs went to open their business Wednesday morning, both were met with businesses that were broken into and money stolen.

The owner of Crepe Crazy, located at 660 W. US 290, posted photographs of the suspect who broke into their business as well as Oak Creek Cafe, which is located in the same shopping center. The time stamp shows the burglary happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday. The video shows a person in a black hoodie that has a logo with the words: MMA Elite.

While Crepe Crazy had surveillance cameras, the owners of Oak Creek Cafe said they didn’t. Andrew Henderson of Oak Creek Cafe says the burglar gained access to the restaurant by kicking through the window a/c unit and proceeded to make their way to the office where the money was kept. Henderson discovered the break-in when he opened up the shop Wednesday morning. He says the suspect only went after the money and left all the electronics in place.