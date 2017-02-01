Attempted kidnappings reported in Pflugerville, Round Rock

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock and Pflugerville police are asking for help from the community to identify a man they believe tried to lure two young girls last month.

On Jan. 4, police say a man offered a ride to an 11-year-old girl walking home from school in Pflugerville on Tortoise Street. The suspect is possibly Hispanic, estimated to be 50 to 60 years old with an average build, short facial hair and black hair with grey in it. The victim told police he might have been wearing transition glasses and has an accent.

Another report came into police on Jan. 13 when a mother said her daughter was almost kidnapped while walking in the 900 block of McNeil Road in Round Rock. Just like the first incident, the suspect asked the young girl if she needed a ride as she was walking home from school. According to the victim, the suspect drove past her, made a U-turn to circle back around to talk to her. Police say he then grabbed her but she was able to get away from his grip and ran away.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, between 30 to 40 year old, with a round stomach, short curly hair, wrinkles and a goatee. He also has tattoos on his right forearm.

Pflugerville and Round Rock police say they believe the two cases are connected due to the similarities in the two events and the composite drawings.

Police say parents should remind their children about “stranger danger:”

Run away

Go to a safe place

Tell an adult

Walk with friends

If you are approached, police say the best thing to do is to draw attention to yourself by making loud noises.

If you have any information on the suspects, please call the Pflugerville Police Tip Line at 512-670-5700.