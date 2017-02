AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating after a student says two men tried to grab her in south Austin, Tuesday morning

According to Austin ISD, the 18-year-old Travis High School student says it happened at a bus stop near Oltorf Street and South Congress Avenue. She told officers two men were staring at her, drove into the HEB parking lot, and then tried to grab her.

The district says the student is fine now.

