Travis County new ICE policy begins, Gov. vows to strip funding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County’s newly-elected Sheriff Sally Hernandez said she’s making good on a campaign promise not to cooperate with federal immigration agents in detaining undocumented immigrants.

Hernandez’ new detention policy for illegal immigrants starts on Wednesday at the Travis County Jail. Now, the move could cost the county nearly $2 million.

In his State of the State speech on Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott promised to strip funding from state governments that refuse to comply with an executive order from President Donald Trump. That order bans forces local law enforcement agencies to hold illegal immigrants for Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents.

“Some law enforcement officials in Texas are openly refusing to enforce existing law,” said Abbott. “That is unacceptable.”

Abbot could block nearly $2 million in funding from Travis County programs, like Veterans’ Court, Child Protective Services and Juvenile Probation. However, some county leaders believe Abbott’s plan is going to backfire, especially on state programs.

“We operate the courts on behalf of the state and so when the state threatens to remove our funding, they are actually removing funding from their own programs,” said Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt. “Sheriff Hernandez’s policy is absolutely within the law of the land.”

Gigi Barnett is live with how the new policy will impact funding for Travis County, on KXAN TV from 4:30 to 9 a.m.