Texas bill hopes to reform standardized testing

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A central Texas lawmaker wants to take the weight off standardized testing in Texas with the Teaching Over Testing Act. The goal is to move the focus of public education away from standardized testing, and back to the classroom.

Rep. Jason Isaac, R-Dripping Springs, unveiled House Bill 1333 on Wednesday. He believes the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test is a disservice to the students of Texas.

The four reforms in the bill include:

Allowing school districts to select alternative test providers Reducing the number of tests Removing STAAR scores from teacher evaluations Reducing the weight of STAAR scores in A-F ratings

According to the representative’s office, the bill is receiving bipartisan support. So far it has been joint-authored by Reps. Rodney Anderson, R-Grand Prairie, Joe Deshotel, D-Beaumont, and Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston.

Rep. Isaac says the STAAR tests costs $300 million in taxpayer dollars per four-year contract with Educational Testing Services (ETS).

After a year fraught with testing problems, the TEA announced in August it was fining ETS $5.7 million in damages and directing the company to invest another $15 million of its own money toward an action plan that addresses the agency’s concern. The TEA said the company needs to improve its online testing system enrollment, shipping, online testing, precoding and scoring and reporting.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) tells KXAN they do not comment on pending legislation. If the bill is passed, they say they will do whatever is required to implement the legislation throughout Texas school districts.