String of storage units burglarized in Cedar Park area

Suspects in burlgary of Life Storage on Dec. 25, 2016. (Travis County Sheriff's Office)
CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities need help identifying a man and a woman they believe have been breaking into several storage units in the Cedar Park area over the past few months.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says surveillance cameras caught the suspects on Christmas Day at Life Storage at 2440 W. Whitesone in Cedar Park. The suspects are seen with two black dogs wearing orange service dog style vests. The footage shows them driving a small blue SUV, possibly a Kia.

Police say there have been seven burglaries reported at Life Storage in the past year involving the same suspect vehicle. Anyone with information about the suspects or details of the burglaries call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

Suspect vehicle in burglary of Life Storage in Cedar Park (Travis County Sheriff's Office)
