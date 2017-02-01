Preparing Perfect Prawns

WIth their unique approach to Asian cuisine, Old Thousand wants your dining experience to be one in a million.
Chef James Dumapit came to the studio to make their honey prawns.

Honey Prawn

4ea Egg Yolks

4ea Egg Whites

3ea Lemon Juice

2T Condensed Milk

2T Heavy Cream

2oz Sugar

Salt TT

Honey Prawn Sauce

 

  1. Fill a medium saucepot with water and bring to a simmer. Meanwhile, place egg yolks in a medium mixing bowl. Add Sugar and Lemon Juice. Whisk vigorously.

 

  1. Set the mixing bowl over the saucepan. This is called a double boiler or bain marie and you will use to to cook your eggs.

 

  1. As you set the bowl over the pot, continue to whisk, paying close attention to the coagulation of the egg proteins. The goal is to achieve a smooth puree. If you notice the egg beginning to curdle or the puree becoming chunky, you are cooking at too high of a temperature. Remove your bowl from heat and, continuing to whisk, allowing the temperature to come down. If absolutely necessary, you can add a small amount of cream to temper the eggs.

 

  1. Keep whisking until the eggs have thickened to the consistency of mayonnaise. Slowly drizzle in the condensed milk and heavy cream, continuing to stir until all elements are evenly incorporated.

 

  1. Season to taste with salt and more lemon juice if necessary.

 

  1. Optional: At the restaurant, we aerate the sauce, which gives it an extremely light and airy texture. This is better suited for larger batches of sauce, so if you decide to do this, multiply the batch size 3, buy an iSi, and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

 

Old Thousand is on East 11th Street. Go to oldthousandATX.com for more information or call 737-222-6637.

 

