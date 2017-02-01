Police cracking down on illegal parking at 360 overlook

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Loop 360 bridge overlook is one of the most iconic spots in Austin, featured in the Austin Insider Blog sponsored by the Austin Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Now, Austin police say thanks to an increase in visitors, what’s known officially as the Pennybacker Bridge is becoming dangerous for pedestrians and passing traffic.

An Austin police officer posted on Nextdoor, saying:

Hello all, starting Monday January 30th, 2017 I will be enforcing the no parking area located south of the 360/Shepherd Mountain intersection. This area has become congested and dangerous for pedestrians and vehicular traffic.”

“A lot of people like to just come out here and hike and it’s a great place to relax,” Tony Naumann, an Austin local says.

“When I think of Austin, I think about going to the 360 bridge overlook,” James Ludlow, another local said.

After the sight-seers heard about the new crackdown from police, there was confusion. “There really isn’t [parking] that would be safe and it’s kind of an unfortunate thing,” Naumann says.

“It’s not fair how else are you supposed to get to the most scenic place in Austin?” Ludlow asked.

In fact, in the official city blog, even they advise visitors to park illegally saying:

To get to the overlook, head south on 360 Loop /Capital of Texas Highway from 2222. After passing a neighborhood (W Courtyard Dr) and just before the bridge and light, you will see parking on the side of the road alongside a cliff to your right. Park there (even though it says no parking).

Enforcement is supposed to begin this week, police say it’s all to keep our city safe. “We have to make sure were taking care of the important crimes and not the petty things like parking,” Ludlow says.

Officers working the unit that would enforce the rules were not available to talk with us Wednesday.