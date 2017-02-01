PHOTOS: Players committing to colleges for National Signing Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Westlake High School football players are both heading to California after announcing their college picks on National Signing Day.

Linebacker Levi Jones showed how tough his decision was by wearing shirts for every team he considered to reveal USC as his pick and shirt hiding under all of the other layers. Stephan Zabie, an offensive lineman, is also heading to California to play for UCLA.

