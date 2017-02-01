National Signing Day 2017 in Central Texas

KXAN Sports Published:
football

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the day of the year where pen meets paper. The most exciting time for all high school athletes. The opportunity to play a sport at the college level.

At Westlake High, nine athletes will sign, five of those in football. Levi Jones is a linebacker deciding between Florida, Florida State and USC. Stephan Zabie, an offensive lineman is deciding between Texas, UCLA and Ole Miss.

KXAN’s Andrew Schnitker will be LIVE at Westlake on KXAN News Today to find out where the athletes are headed.

Listed below are signees from the Austin-area who have committed to play football at FBS schools. KXAN will continue to update the list as more letters are signed.

Player Name Position High School College
 Stephan Zabie  OT Westlake High School
 Levi Jones OL  Westlake High School
 Ondario Robinson  DE  Hutto High School  Texas A&M
 James Lynch  DT  Round Rock High School  Baylor
 Cade Brewer  WR  Lake Travis High School  University of Texas
 Tyler Levine  RB  Cedar Park High School  West Point

 

