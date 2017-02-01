National Signing Day 2017 in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the day of the year where pen meets paper. The most exciting time for all high school athletes. The opportunity to play a sport at the college level.
At Westlake High, nine athletes will sign, five of those in football. Levi Jones is a linebacker deciding between Florida, Florida State and USC. Stephan Zabie, an offensive lineman is deciding between Texas, UCLA and Ole Miss.
KXAN’s Andrew Schnitker will be LIVE at Westlake on KXAN News Today to find out where the athletes are headed.
Listed below are signees from the Austin-area who have committed to play football at FBS schools. KXAN will continue to update the list as more letters are signed.
|Player Name
|Position
|High School
|College
|Stephan Zabie
|OT
|Westlake High School
|Levi Jones
|OL
|Westlake High School
|Ondario Robinson
|DE
|Hutto High School
|Texas A&M
|James Lynch
|DT
|Round Rock High School
|Baylor
|Cade Brewer
|WR
|Lake Travis High School
|University of Texas
|Tyler Levine
|RB
|Cedar Park High School
|West Point