Make Learning Fun with These Projects

Science, weather, discussions and activities combine for the perfect storm this weekend at GirlStart’s Weatherfest. Program coordinator Itzel Gutierrez stopped by the studio to give us an idea of what we can expect. They’ll have a ton of hands-on activities for the kids to enjoy like a fog chamber and a puff mobile. These projects get kids, and particularly girls, engaged in science and learning. Girlstart Weather fest is happening Sunday February 5th from noon to 3 at the Bullock Museum. Go to GirlStart.org for more details.

 

