Learn How You Can Help Babies in Need

What if just by enjoying a delicious drink at Zilker Brewing Company you could also help provide some of the most fragile of babies with the nutrition they need to survive and thrive? It’s a no brainer. Kim Updegrove is executive director of Mothers’ Milk Bank–she’s here to tell us about the upcoming Beer, Babies and Boobs kick off party. Mothers’ Milk Bank provides donor milk to tiny babies who need it. Beer, Babies and Boobs is happening Thursday, February 2nd from 5 to 7 at Zilker Tap Room. For more information go to milkbank.org.

