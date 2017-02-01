Ken Paxton talks SCOTUS pick, travel ban and border wall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an one-on-one interview with KXAN’s Phil Prazan, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took on a wide range of issues, spanning President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court to the border wall.

While punishing local governments that don’t comply with federal immigration law was listed as a priority item of Gov. Greg Abbott, Paxton says he can’t take legal action against local officials like Sheriff Sally Hernandez because it’s a federal statute.

When it comes to the border wall, Paxton said the policy should make sure people who live on the border don’t have their private property rights violated.

