Ken Paxton talks SCOTUS pick, travel ban and border wall

Phil-Prazan By Published:
Ken Paxton in an interview with KXAN's Phil Prazan (KXAN Photo)
Ken Paxton in an interview with KXAN's Phil Prazan (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an one-on-one interview with KXAN’s Phil Prazan, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took on a wide range of issues, spanning President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court to the border wall.

While punishing local governments that don’t comply with federal immigration law was listed as a priority item of Gov. Greg Abbott, Paxton says he can’t take legal action against local officials like Sheriff Sally Hernandez because it’s a federal statute.

When it comes to the border wall, Paxton said the policy should make sure people who live on the border don’t have their private property rights violated.

Watch the full interview.

