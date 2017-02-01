How To Make A Manhattan with a Twist

Whether you love Valentine’s Day or you just love great food and drinks, Second Bar and Kitchen has you covered. Bartender Breanna Berg stopped by the studio to teach us how to make one of their most popular drinks called The Re-Vieux. You start off with some dry whiskey, amaro, mezcal, bitters and some ice. You then stir it for about 20 seconds to get it nice and chilled. To top it off you strain it and add a maraschino cherry. It’s the perfect twist on a Manhattan that you can enjoy this Valentine’s Day.

Second Bar and Kitchen has two locations in Austin.

Go to secondbarkitchen.com for more details