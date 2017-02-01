How to Achieve the Perfect Tie Dye

The blues have never looked more beautiful than with Austin Tie Dye Company. Owner Becca Roberie stopped by to show us how to make their indigo tie dye baby blanket. You begin by putting the fabric in a bowl of hot water, the fixer (helps the color attach to the fabric), the indigo dye, and a color remover that breaks the oxygen bonds in the water and allows it to oxidize. At first the fabric will appear green, but as it goes through the process and oxidizes it will turn into a beautiful dark blue. You finish by rinsing it out and washing it and you have the perfect tie dye. The amazing thing about tie dye is that each piece is unique and different from the last.

Austin Tie Dye Company is on North Lamar.

Go to austintiedyeco.com for more information or call 512 – 417 – 4764.