Herman defends hiring of former Baylor staffer

(AP) Published:
herman_signing-day

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Tom Herman is defending hiring old friend and former Baylor assistant Casey Horny into the Longhorns program.

Herman hired the former assistant director of football operations at Baylor as a quality-control assistant for the Longhorns. The move angered some Longhorns fans as Baylor continues to face swirling allegations of years of sexual and physical assaults by football players.

Horny’ 2016 Baylor contract, which was obtained by The Associated Press, put Horny under direct supervision of head coach Art Briles, who was fired by Baylor in May 2016.

Herman said Wednesday that new Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades wrote a letter on Horny’s behalf. Herman called Horny a “man I fully trust.”

Horny is one of three former Baylor assistants to land new jobs. Kendal Briles is the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic and Phil Bennett is the defensive coordinator at Arizona State.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s