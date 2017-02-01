Hays County voters call for paper ballots after issues with electronic election

Early voting numbers are up in Hays County.
Early voting in Hays County.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – A group of Hays County voters have filed a lawsuit calling for paper ballots after results from a November electronic election were determined to be inaccurate.

Last year resident were set to vote on an election relating to the new Anthem subdivision near Kyle. On the ballot were five board of director positions and bond propositions worth millions of dollars. The propositions failed, but the outcome was changed by a judge in December.

According to the lawsuit, judgment shows that only two residents were qualified to vote in the election, both claim they voted in favor of the board of director positions as well as the propositions. However, the November election results showed only one of those residents voted and it was against the board of director positions and the propositions.

The changes made by the judge in December approved the board of directors and passed the district’s propositions.

“The system worked as far as Anthem is concerned, the changes were made,” said Anthem Municipal Utility District attorney Andrew Barrett.

Barrett says he doesn’t believe the results were malicious and says it was likely human error. “It was unfortunate, but under no circumstance do we believe that this is fraud,” said Barrett.

