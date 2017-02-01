Gov. Abbott tours Texas-Mexico border with Homeland Security secretary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott joined Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on his tour of the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas.

Abbott said he is pleased to be working with Secretary Kelly, the former four-star general and head of United States Southern Command, and reiterated his commitment to helping the Trump administration secure the border.

“Together, with the federal government, Texas will not flinch in our resolve to keep our citizens safe,” the governor said. Last week President Trump vowed to start construction on a border wall immediately.

In a statement from his office, Abbott referenced his State of the State address on Tuesday, where he addressed holding sanctuary cities accountable.

Wednesday, the governor made good on that promise, cutting $1.5 million in Criminal Justice Division grants for Travis County. While $300,000 has already been distributed this fiscal year, the remainder has been canceled by the Governor’s Office.

The cut could impact Travis County programs like Veterans’ Court, Child Protective Services and Juvenile Probation. Sheriff Sally Hernandez says her office will comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests when the suspect is charged with an egregious crime. However, the governor said Hernandez would lose her job if she didn’t comply with all requests.