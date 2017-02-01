Google Maps unveils new feature that helps you find parking

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — In an effort to get drivers where they need to go even faster, Google Maps has unveiled their new maps feature that helps you find parking.

The new feature in Google Maps estimates how much trouble you will have finding a parking spot based on past data. The parking difficulty icon will be displayed within Google Maps in 25 metro areas across the country.

While the feature isn’t available in Austin yet, it is already in Houston and Dallas. The feature is expected to hit more cities soon.

One parking feature that was rolled out in Austin last year lets drivers pay-by-phone to park.The app made for smartphones, ParkX, allows drivers to pay for metered parking with the touch of a finger. Users receive a warning text when their parking meter is about to expire so they can remotely extend their time limit. Additionally, the app allows users to receive a parking expense report for business or tax purposes.