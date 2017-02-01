Get Ready for the Big Game with Pizza & New Stuffed Cheesesticks

By Published:
Papa John's
Papa John's

Papa John’s is proud to be the official pizza sponsor of the big game. Nothing goes better with watching the big game than Papa John’s Pizza! Right now, you can enjoy their New Pan Crust or Large Original Crust Ultimate Meats pizza for just $11 each, available through March 5th. There’s no such thing as too much meat. Enjoy a hearty helping of premium meats including pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, Sausage, Canadian bacon, and hickory-smoked bacon on Papa John’s signature pizza sauce, with real cheese made from mozzarella on your choice of crust. NEW Stuffed Cheesesticks are available in two varieties for $6 each: Bacon Cheddar and Wisconsin Cheese.

  • Bacon Cheddar Stuffed Cheesesticks: Fresh dough with special garlic sauce, folded and stuffed with real cheese made from mozzarella, then topped with another layer of garlic sauce, hickory-smoked bacon, cheddar and even more real cheese made from mozzarella. Baked to a cheesy gooey goodness and served with sauce for dipping.
  • Wisconsin Cheese Stuffed Cheesesticks: Fresh dough covered in special garlic sauce, folded and stuffed with a blend of real Wisconsin cheeses – Asiago, Fontina, Provolone, cheddar and cheese made from mozzarella – topped with buttery Parmesan Romano. Baked to a cheesy gooey goodness and served with sauce for dipping.

Don’t forget about Papa John’s advance ordering feature. Simply place your order online at papajohns.com and select “schedule your plan ahead order” at checkout to enter the time and date you would like your order to arrive. Perfect for your game-watching parties! You can order in advance at papajohns.com or find them on facebook and twitter @PapaJohnsAustin.

 

Sponsored by Papa John’s. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s