Get Ready for the Big Game with Pizza & New Stuffed Cheesesticks

Papa John’s is proud to be the official pizza sponsor of the big game. Nothing goes better with watching the big game than Papa John’s Pizza! Right now, you can enjoy their New Pan Crust or Large Original Crust Ultimate Meats pizza for just $11 each, available through March 5th. There’s no such thing as too much meat. Enjoy a hearty helping of premium meats including pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, Sausage, Canadian bacon, and hickory-smoked bacon on Papa John’s signature pizza sauce, with real cheese made from mozzarella on your choice of crust. NEW Stuffed Cheesesticks are available in two varieties for $6 each: Bacon Cheddar and Wisconsin Cheese.

Bacon Cheddar Stuffed Cheesesticks: Fresh dough with special garlic sauce, folded and stuffed with real cheese made from mozzarella, then topped with another layer of garlic sauce, hickory-smoked bacon, cheddar and even more real cheese made from mozzarella. Baked to a cheesy gooey goodness and served with sauce for dipping.

Fresh dough with special garlic sauce, folded and stuffed with real cheese made from mozzarella, then topped with another layer of garlic sauce, hickory-smoked bacon, cheddar and even more real cheese made from mozzarella. Baked to a cheesy gooey goodness and served with sauce for dipping. Wisconsin Cheese Stuffed Cheesesticks: Fresh dough covered in special garlic sauce, folded and stuffed with a blend of real Wisconsin cheeses – Asiago, Fontina, Provolone, cheddar and cheese made from mozzarella – topped with buttery Parmesan Romano. Baked to a cheesy gooey goodness and served with sauce for dipping.

Don’t forget about Papa John’s advance ordering feature. Simply place your order online at papajohns.com and select “schedule your plan ahead order” at checkout to enter the time and date you would like your order to arrive. Perfect for your game-watching parties! You can order in advance at papajohns.com or find them on facebook and twitter @PapaJohnsAustin.

Sponsored by Papa John’s. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.