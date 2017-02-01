George H.W., Barbara Bush will flip the coin before Super Bowl

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2009 file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush arrive for a ceremony to dedicate an expanded gallery that carries his name at the National Museum of the Pacific War, in Fredericksburg, Texas. Barbara Bush is celebrating her 91st birthday with her family in Maine. She and former President George H.W. Bush are being joined by family members including their son, former President George W. Bush, to help her celebrate on Wednesday, June 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Former President George H.W. Bush and fmr. First Lady Barbara Bush on Wednesday, June 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — In a stunning recovery for the former president only days out of the hospital for pneumonia, it was announced Wednesday that George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush will handle the coin toss before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Spokesperson Jim McGrath said the presidential couple are honored by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s invite to flip the coin, “and are looking forward to it.”

Both the former president, 92, and first lady, 91, were recently discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital. George H.W. Bush was admitted Jan. 14 for difficulty breathing. During his stay in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected him to a ventilator. Barbara Bush was released last week following treatment for bronchitis.

Bush tweeted he is “getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl.”

