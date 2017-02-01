George H.W., Barbara Bush will flip the coin before Super Bowl

HOUSTON (KXAN) — In a stunning recovery for the former president only days out of the hospital for pneumonia, it was announced Wednesday that George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush will handle the coin toss before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Spokesperson Jim McGrath said the presidential couple are honored by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s invite to flip the coin, “and are looking forward to it.”

Both the former president, 92, and first lady, 91, were recently discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital. George H.W. Bush was admitted Jan. 14 for difficulty breathing. During his stay in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected him to a ventilator. Barbara Bush was released last week following treatment for bronchitis.

Bush tweeted he is “getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl.”

Getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/zlXmsZJrTM — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) February 1, 2017