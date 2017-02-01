Dog that bit baby girl to death in San Marcos put down

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A dog who police say bit a 2-month-old girl to death in San Marcos in January has been put down.

The city of San Marcos says the dog, a German Shepherd, was euthanized Tuesday at the owners’ request. The request was forward to San Marcos Animal Control, which carried out the euthanasia based on their own investigation and from information gathered from San Marcos police.

Officers were dispatched to Sagewood Trail on Jan. 17 at around 1:30 p.m. for the report of an infant with numerous animal bites. The child’s father told police that he fell asleep when the child was napping in an infant bouncer in the same room. He woke up 20 minutes later to find the baby unresponsive and cold to the touch. Most of the bites were on the baby’s abdomen.

The police investigation is ongoing pending final results from the medical examiner, which they say could take 8-9 months to receive. The case will be sent to the Hays County District Attorney for review.

The Police Department said on Jan. 20 their investigation so far shows no signs of previous abuse of the girl. Officers found there was not enough probable cause to obtain a warrant for blood tests on the father for drugs or alcohol. Police say the father would not consent to the testing.

“The family reports that the dog was always good with the child, again the child was new to the family but the dog didn’t have a history of being aggressive,” said Cmdr. Kelly Earnest with San Marcos police at a press conference on Jan. 18. “As you can imagine the family is very traumatized and upset, they’ve suffered two losses. First their infant daughter and also their family pet.”