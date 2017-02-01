Beyonce is having twins!

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blue Ivy won’t be the only child anymore. On Wednesday, mega star Beyonce announced via her Instagram that her and Jay Z, 47, are expecting twins.

In her post, Beyonce, 35, said their family will be growing by two. Her post included a photograph of herself showing her baby bump while surrounded by flowers. Rumors have been circulating on when the Carters will have their second child, now we know. While Beyonce posted about the twins, she did not indicate the gender of the twins. Either way, Blue Ivy, who just turned five in January, will have two new siblings before the year is over.

Queen Bey recently wrapped her Formation tour back in the fall. We’ll probably get to see Bey’s baby bump at the Grammy’s in a few weeks where she’s up for nine awards.