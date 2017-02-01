Austinites guide to Super Bowl LI in Houston

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even if you don’t have a ticket to the big game in Houston on Sunday, you can still join in on the festivities going on in and around the Bayou City the whole week leading up to Super Bowl LI.

Events

Super Bowl LIVE Fan Festival (FREE): The 9-day family friendly event runs from Jan. 28-Feb. 5 and is located at Discovery Green in downtown Houston. The free festival is open to the public and will play host to numerous bands throughout the week as well as exhibits. For a full list of the shows, click here.

Game City Showcase (FREE): Community event encouraging locals to get out and enjoy Houston during Super Bowl week. Various places are holding events to promote local restaurants and businesses.

Children’s Museum of Houston: Mark another event that is kid friendly! On Saturday, Feb. 4, the museum will host a number of events to celebrate football.

NFL Experience: Located at the George R. Brown Convention Center and runs from Wednesday, Feb. 1-Feb. 5. Fans will get the chance to participate in NFL-themed games and activities. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children ages 12 and younger. USAA and NFL are offering all current and former military members a $15 discount for tickets. The discount is only valid for tickets bought at the box office with a valid military ID.

Taste of the NFL: Thirty-two of the nation’s top chefs from each NFL city pair up with current and former players from each team to support hunger relief. The event is on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. at the University of Houston. Enjoy food from top chefs around the country while mingling with Hall of Fame NFL Players and celebrities. The Band Perry is also performing during the event. Click here for tickets.

Meet the Budweiser Clydesdales (FREE): The Anheuser-Busch Houston brewery in east Houston will host the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales from Jan. 31-Feb. 5 as part of Super Bowl celebrations. Guests will have daily opportunities to see these famous horses up-close and take photos. The Budweiser Clydesdales hitch team will parade around the brewery grounds Feb. 4 and 5 from noon to 2 p.m. Meeting the Clydesdales is free as is parking. If you want to tour the brewery, you can buy tickets for $10.

Budweiser Clydesdales Stable Viewing

Jan. 31-Feb.4 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Feb. 5 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Budweiser Clydesdales Photo Opportunities

Feb.1-Feb.3 (11 a.m.-noon and 3 p.m.-4 p.m.)

Parties and Concerts

Club Nomadic: It’s probably the largest party in Houston during Super Bowl weekend. The 3-night pop-up club kicks off on Thursday night with the inaugural EA SPORTS Bowl. Bruno Mars is scheduled for a sold-out Friday night and Taylor Swift will close out the weekend on Saturday. Tickets are still available for several of the nights here.

Leather & Laces: Two-night event featuring hosts Jenny McCarthy and her husband Donnie Walhberg Frrday night.

Maxim Party: Party starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land. DJ Khaled is scheduled to perform a special set. TICKET CODE: MH7004.

Rolling Stone Party: Party starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Houston Museum of Fine Arts. Tickets start at $725.

If you thought traffic in Austin is bad, Houston traffic during the Super Bowl will be much worse. Here are a few alternative options to just driving and parking.

Megabus has a stop in downtown Houston which is located less than 15 minutes away from the NRG Stadium.

METRO will provide additional trains and buses with extended hours of operation. METRO’s Red Line (light rail) runs all the way from north Houston to the NRG Stadium.

There will also be free shuttles running in downtown, midtown and the Galleria area.

If you’re going to the actual game, parking at NRG Park won’t be cheap. A regular vehicle is $100.