AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin schools are in need of more tutors to help students achieve passing grades.

Schools in and around Austin have teamed up with Sylvan Learning Centers to provide tutors. However, they need to hire 50 more tutors to keep up with the demand over the next two weeks..

Jewel Cournoyer with Sylvan joined us in the KXAN studio to explain the demand.

If you are interested in becoming a tutor you can send your resume to sylvanhero@austinsylvan.com.