A Simple DIY Candle

Nothing sets the mood like candlelight, and Elderflower Farmacy puts lots of TLC into theirs. They’re the perfect treat just in time for Valentine’s Day as love is definitely in the air. Co-Founder Unique Michael stopped by to show us how to make one. Start by heating 1 lb of was, then add 1 oz of essential oil, stir for 2 minutes. Then let it cool to 60 degrees, place the wick in your container, and pour the wax in. Let it cure for about 2 weeks. Find out more about Elder Flower Farmacy and their hand-poured candles by checking out elderflowerfarmacy.com.

