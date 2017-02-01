A New Take on the Old Fashioned

By Published:
01-31-17-swifts-attic

Known for their amazing menu, Swift’s Attic is a long-time Austin favorite that still draws “hot new” restaurant crowds. And their cocktails aren’t too shabby either. Beverage Director Jeff Hammett stopped by the set to make up their New Fashioned. You start with muddled grapefruit zest, then add in some Angostura bitters, and tarragon syrup. Top it off with ginger-infused bourbon, and a little bit of your favorite sparkling water for a new twist on an old favorite. Swifts attic is located on Congress Avenue. For more information go to swiftsattic.com.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s