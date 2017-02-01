A New Take on the Old Fashioned

Known for their amazing menu, Swift’s Attic is a long-time Austin favorite that still draws “hot new” restaurant crowds. And their cocktails aren’t too shabby either. Beverage Director Jeff Hammett stopped by the set to make up their New Fashioned. You start with muddled grapefruit zest, then add in some Angostura bitters, and tarragon syrup. Top it off with ginger-infused bourbon, and a little bit of your favorite sparkling water for a new twist on an old favorite. Swifts attic is located on Congress Avenue. For more information go to swiftsattic.com.

