A New Take on the Old Fashioned

Known for their amazing menu, Swift’s Attic is a long-time Austin favorite that still draws “hot new” restaurant crowds. And their cocktails aren’t too shabby either. Beverage Director Jeff Hammett stopped by the set to make up their New Fashioned. You start with muddled grapefruit zest, then add in some Angostura bitters, and tarragon syrup. Top it off with ginger-infused bourbon, and a little bit of your favorite sparkling water for a new twist on an old favorite. Swifts attic is located on Congress Avenue. For more information go to swiftsattic.com.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.