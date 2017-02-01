$720 million on the table to improve Austin traffic, increase travel options

City activates pedestrian hybrid beacon on North Lamar, a first for TxDOT's Austin system (KXAN Photo/Sean Farrar)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — This past November voters in Austin approved $720 million in bond money to try and improve traffic around the city.

On Wednesday, the Mobility Committee will start discussing what projects should be tackled first. The primary goals of the plan are to decrease congestion, increase travel options and add more sidewalks and crosswalks.

The plan includes traffic improvements along major corridors like South and North Lamar Boulevard, Airport Boulevard, Riverside Drive, and Burnet Road. Highways like 360, 2222 and 620 are also included in the plan.

While the mobility bond will be used over eight years, Austin Mayor Steve Adler tells KXAN sidewalks will be the first project.

“I think that’s the first thing we will see in the ground because you don’t have to design and engineer them the same way you have to do roads in fact a lot of that happens out in the field as you are actually putting in the sidewalks,” said Adler.

