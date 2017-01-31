VIDEO: Super Bowl 2017 commercials already has viewers laughing

Workers attach a sign to the front of NRG Stadium as preparations continue for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — With the Super Bowl less than one week away, people are already getting a taste of their favorite part of game day. The commercials.

Every year the Super Bowl commercials end up one of the widely discussed talking points after the game. The Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Here are some of the commercials already circulating:

The Snickers ad says they will have their first live commercial on game day.

McDonald’s says “There’s a Big Mac for that.”

The Turbo Tax’s ad features DJ Khaled

Wendy’s says you should never settle for frozen beef

AT&T says customers get priority for pre-sale tickets

The TIDE add features Jeffrey Tambor and Rob Gronkowski

Heinz Ketchup says make it a #smunday

Tostitos took a more serious route encouraging people to find a safe ride home after game day drinking.

