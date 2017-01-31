SXSW Film Festival lineup, highlights released

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Eighty-four films will have their world premiere in Austin this year during the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 10-18.

The fest is getting big names to the city like Edgar Wright, who is bringing “Baby Driver” — an action comedy about a getaway driver — starring Ansel Elgort and Jamie Foxx. “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers” directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio and “Muppet Guys Talking” by Frank Oz are some of the many highlights at this year’s festival.

In 9 days, 125 feature films will screen at SXSW. Midnight screenings and the short films lineup will be announced on Feb. 7.

Wristbands for the film festival, available to a large swath of Austin-area residents, are still on sale for the full or half week of the festival.

Film festival highlights

“Song To Song” — From director Terrence Malick, the movie stars Rooney Mara, Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender and Natalie Portman in a modern love story set in the Austin music scene.

“Becoming Bond” — The true story of the poor mechanic who landed the role of James Bond.

“Free Fire” — Brie Larson stars in this gang action thriller set in Boston in the 1970s.

“Gemini” — Zoë Kravitz and Lola Kirke in this thriller featuring the relationship between a personal assistant and her A-list boss.

“Hot Summer Nights” — A coming of age film set in Cape Cod.

“Mr. Roosevelt” — Texas native Noël Wells is behind this comedy about a struggling comedian returning to her college town of Austin.

“Stranger Fruit” — The killing of Michael Brown through the eyes of his family.

“The Big Sick” — Produced by Judd Apatow and written by Kumail Nanjiani, a romantic comedy based on the real courtship of Nanjiani and his now-wife as they deal with their families’ cultural differences.

“Unrest” — A student left bedridden by a fever finds a hidden world of millions confined to their homes.

“Win it All” — Joe Swanberg and Jake Johnson bring a film about trying to win big, co-starring Keegan-Michael Key.

For more on the films screening this year, visit the SXSW website.