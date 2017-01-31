SXSW Film Festival lineup, highlights released

By Published: Updated:
SXSW Film Festival (SXSW Photo)
SXSW Film Festival 2017 (SXSW Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Eighty-four films will have their world premiere in Austin this year during the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 10-18.

The fest is getting big names to the city like Edgar Wright, who is bringing “Baby Driver” — an action comedy about a getaway driver — starring Ansel Elgort and Jamie Foxx. “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers” directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio and “Muppet Guys Talking” by Frank Oz are some of the many highlights at this year’s festival.

In 9 days, 125 feature films will screen at SXSW. Midnight screenings and the short films lineup will be announced on Feb. 7.

Wristbands for the film festival, available to a large swath of Austin-area residents, are still on sale for the full or half week of the festival.

Film festival highlights

“Song To Song” — From director Terrence Malick, the movie stars Rooney Mara, Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender and Natalie Portman in a modern love story set in the Austin music scene.

“Becoming Bond” — The true story of the poor mechanic who landed the role of James Bond.

“Free Fire” — Brie Larson stars in this gang action thriller set in Boston in the 1970s.

Brie Larson arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Brie Larson arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Gemini” — Zoë Kravitz and Lola Kirke in this thriller featuring the relationship between a personal assistant and her A-list boss.

“Hot Summer Nights” — A coming of age film set in Cape Cod.

“Mr. Roosevelt” — Texas native Noël Wells is behind this comedy about a struggling comedian returning to her college town of Austin.

“Stranger Fruit” — The killing of Michael Brown through the eyes of his family.

“The Big Sick” — Produced by Judd Apatow and written by Kumail Nanjiani, a romantic comedy based on the real courtship of Nanjiani and his now-wife as they deal with their families’ cultural differences.

“Unrest” — A student left bedridden by a fever finds a hidden world of millions confined to their homes.

“Win it All” — Joe Swanberg and Jake Johnson bring a film about trying to win big, co-starring Keegan-Michael Key.

For more on the films screening this year, visit the SXSW website. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s