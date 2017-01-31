State of the State: Gov Abbott to address emergency items

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott will discuss how the State of Texas is doing on Tuesday as a part of his State of the State Address. He is expected to release his emergency items, including sanctuary cities, the state budget and Child Protective Services.

Abbott’s new agenda is expected to enthusiastically embrace President Donald Trump’s crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities. There is a battle brewing between Abbott and the newly elected Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez over this issue. Sheriff Hernandez released a statement describing how she will prohibit Travis County deputies and jailers from inquiring about someone’s immigration status.

The governor has threatened to cut off state and federal funding for not complying with a request from immigration officials to put a hold on jail inmates who may be here illegally. In Travis County, the funds amount to nearly $2 million.

Meanwhile, Hernandez says her office will prevent Immigration Customs and Enforcement, or ICE, from coming into county jails to deport immigrants. She says her jail will only hold inmates who are charged with serious crimes, like murder or aggravated assault. That policy goes into effect starting on Wednesday.

Former State Representative Sherri Greenberg points out one big issue as part of the disagreements.

“One of the problems with sanctuary cities, is that there is not a uniform definition and part of the discourse with sheriffs and others in law enforcement saying we are abiding by the law and Governor Abbott is saying no I have a different take on it,” said Greenberg.

The State of the State will be delivered at 11 a.m. inside the House Chamber.

