Robert Rodriguez film seeking ‘edgy’ extras in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Are you an edgy skater who happens to have a hip emo look? If you don’t know what any of that means, applying to be an extra for the new Robert Rodriguez film may not be for you.

Third Coast Extras is looking for adults of all ages for the paid extra positions in the upcoming film “Alita: Battle Angel,” directed by Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron. It’s your very own chance to rub shoulders with — or stare at from far across set — top actors like Mahershala Ali and Christoph Waltz.

Depending on the look needed for specific scenes, you would either be used for one day or several days. Shooting in Austin will take place on Feb. 3, 6 and 7.

You’re asked to include your name, phone number, location, height/weight and attach “plenty of clear, well-lit, high resolution current photos” of both close-ups and full length, as well as your clothing sizes (listed here).

There are some restrictions before you get your look together and head out the door. Extras must be Texas residents with a valid Texas ID who live in or near Austin. All electronic devices, including phones, are collected for the entire day on set. Extras will likely only be able to use their phone once in a 12-hour period.

Still interested? E-mail thirdcoastextras@gmail.com with the subject line “RODRIGUEZ EXTRA.”