Refugees set to relocate to Texas left without a place to go

AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Donald Trump’s executive order is impacting refugees that were told they were going to relocate in Texas.

Despite having already going through the vetting process, the future of 57 refugees are in limbo on Tuesday morning. According to Refugee Services of Texas, they were a part of the 112 people expected to come to Texas this week, but only 55 will be able to do so.

The other refugees have been refused because they come from the seven countries mentioned in the president’s ban. Under the order, over the next 90 days travelers from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, and Libya are banned from entering the U.S.

“We are normal people, all refugees are normal people, [we] are not dangerous,” Esmatullah Azat, a refugee from Afghanistan, said. “Like Americans, we’re going to the mall and we’re playing games and we like the American military.”

After the state withdrew from the Refugee Resettlement Program last year, RST officials say they’re left with funding gaps. The agency helps refugees by providing numerous services. Texas pulled out of the program after Governor Abbott said the federal government did not address the state’s security concerns.

The state wanted the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the National Intelligence departments to provide assurances that refugees who resettle in Texas do not pose a security threat as well as guarantee that Texas would not take in more refugees than the year before. Texas gave the federal government an ultimatum to respond, which they did not.

In 2016, Texas sued the federal government to stop Syrian refugees from coming to Texas, but a Judge dismissed the lawsuit. The state filed an appeal in August.

Screening process

To be allowed entry into the country refugees first have to apply through the United Nations. Then, security officials with the state department processes the applications; including background checks and bio-metric screenings.

The whole process can take up to two years. If a refugee passes those checks, they are placed with one of the nine national resettlement organizations.

The refugees are then matched up with local non-profits contracted by the state to get federal money. They help the refugees learn English, find jobs, and schools for their children.