Rainwater harvesting tax break bill filed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State Rep. Jason Isaac, R-Dripping Springs, has introduced a bill that could offer a tax break to homeowners with rainwater harvesting systems.

The bill, HB 1334, allows the governing body of a taxing unit to exempt from taxation the portion of appraised value of a property attributable to the installation of a rainwater harvesting system.

Rainwater harvesting systems capture and hold rain that falls on rooftops and other surfaces. The water can be used for gardening and lawns.

It’s a practice as old as human civilization. In Texas, the systems have gained popularity as drought reduced reservoir levels in recent yearS brought attention to water scarcity, according to the Texas Water Development Board’s Texas Manual on Rainwater Harvesting.

  • You can follow the bill here.

Isaac filed a similar bill in 2015. That legislation was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee, but it stalled and was not passed. If passed, the newly filed legislation would take effect Jan. 1, 2018.

In Austin, the city offers credit for commercial developments who implement rainwater harvesting. The amount of credit depends on the size and drawdown time of hte system.

