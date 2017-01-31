Prescribed burn issued for Austin Water wildlands

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an effort to preserve Austin’s water wildlands, a prescribed burn has been issued for Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Austin Water’s Wildland Conservation will conduct the burns on Slaughter Creek Trail, which will be closed to the public. From 10 a.m. to sunset locals may see smoke south of Slaughter Lane for the next two days east of Farm to Market 1826, north of State Highway 45 and west of MoPac.

The conservation says burns are important because they mimic the natural fire cycle and protect landscapes. Patrols will keep an eye on the land for a week after the burn.

The burn will be rescheduled if wind conditions threaten to impact the burn.

For more information visit the Austin fire page here

