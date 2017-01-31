PEC launches interactive outage map

Related Coverage UT study determines cheapest electricity for the future

JOHNSON CITY, Texas (KXAN) — Pedernales Electric Cooperative is making it easier to find out if your neighborhood has an outage and how many people are affected by the outage.

PEC officially launched an interactive outage map here. Customers will be able to see real-time outage information as well as restoration times.

“Keeping our members informed during outages is critical,” said PEC CEO John Hewa. “The last thing we want is for members to be ‘in the dark’ about outages when they happen. Having this real-time information at their fingertips helps empower members during outages.”

PEC serves around 270,000 customers across a large section of Central Texas.

If you’re an Austin Energy customer, you can check for outages here. If you’re an Oncor customer, you can check outages here.