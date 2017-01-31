Judge Julie Kocurek will receive $500K from Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Judge Julie Kocurek has been awarded $500,000 from Travis County in a settlement for how the county handled the threat made against her life. Travis County commissioners voted on the amount during Tuesday’s meeting.

On Nov. 6, 2015, Kocurek was pulling into the driveway of her home when a suspect approached the vehicle and fired shots into her car. Kocurek suffered shrapnel injuries to her upper body and arm.

Kocurek said there were mistakes made prior to the attack on her life. When KXAN interviewed Kocurek after she returned to the bench in early 2016, she said the threat was “poorly investigated.”

Travis County officials said they knew about the threat but did not inform Kocurek. Search warrants showed officials were warned two weeks prior to the shooting that someone was planning to kill an unnamed Travis County judge. Kocurek says while the threat did not mention her by name but the name of the suspect, Chimene Onyeri, was someone who had been in her courtroom several times before and says had she known about it she would have taken measures to protect herself and her family.

Since the attack, the county has spent $533,000 to provide security for Kocurek. The three men who authorities say plotted the attack on the judge will go to trial later this year.