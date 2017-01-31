Inherited backlog puts Williamson County DA months behind

Lauren-Kravetz By Published:
Office of Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick (KXAN Photo/Dani Guerrero)
Office of Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick (KXAN Photo/Dani Guerrero)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — As new Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick and his team settle into their office at the Williamson County Justice Center, they’re finding boxes of files everywhere, including 218 cases dating back to 2014.

“It’s pretty alarming. I knew it was a bunch, I didn’t figure it was going to be that many cases from that long ago,” explains Dick. “Unfortunately I knew this was going to be a project to begin with.”

Dick says his team is sorting through the cases now, and he isn’t sure how far behind this will put his office. He says they’re already playing catch up with current cases and are about 3 to 4 months behind.

Former Williamson County DA Jana Duty lost to Dick in the 2016 primary. Dick said her team left with her, so there was no leadership already in the office when he became the new district attorney Jan. 1.

Coming up at 6 p.m. on KXAN News, Lauren Kravets takes us through the DA’s office and explains what the backlog means for taxpayers and their safety.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s