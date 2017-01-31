Inherited backlog puts Williamson County DA months behind

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — As new Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick and his team settle into their office at the Williamson County Justice Center, they’re finding boxes of files everywhere, including 218 cases dating back to 2014.

“It’s pretty alarming. I knew it was a bunch, I didn’t figure it was going to be that many cases from that long ago,” explains Dick. “Unfortunately I knew this was going to be a project to begin with.”

Dick says his team is sorting through the cases now, and he isn’t sure how far behind this will put his office. He says they’re already playing catch up with current cases and are about 3 to 4 months behind.

Former Williamson County DA Jana Duty lost to Dick in the 2016 primary. Dick said her team left with her, so there was no leadership already in the office when he became the new district attorney Jan. 1.

