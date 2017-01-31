Crowds expected at Texas Muslim Capitol Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Muslims from across the state will gather at the Texas State Capitol Tuesday for Texas Muslim Capitol Day, an event held during each legislative session. This year organizers say it’s taking on a new meaning after President Donald Trump’s executive order banning certain refugees from the country.

Imam Mohamed-Umer Esmail from the Nueces Mosque says they are expecting more supporters than ever to show up and are welcoming the protesters because it’s all part of the democratic process. The purpose of the event is to urge lawmakers to support people of all faiths. Texas Muslim Capitol Day is also about educating the public about the religion and they will hand out anti-ISIS pamphlets.

“We don’t want to go against what America stands for, we don’t want to do unconstitutional things based on the fear that certain individuals are causing,” says Imam Mohamed-Umer Esmail, Nueces Mosque. “Less than 1% of the Muslim population is creating this fear and we’re giving into this fear.”

Imam Esmail says they welcome anyone who wants to learn more about the Islamic faith to visit a mosque and watch their prayers to have a better understanding.

Texas Muslim Capitol Day starts at 10:30a.m. on the south steps. During the afternoon the group will meet with lawmakers.