HOUSTON (KXAN) — It appears more Patriots fans are snatching up tickets to Super Bowl LI in Houston compared to Falcons fans, according to StubHub data. With less than a week until the big day, StubHub says purchases from Massachusetts has increased to 15 percent and 13.6 percent from Georgia. Buyers from Texas still make up the bulk of the Super Bowl ticket sales at 20 percent.

If you’re still looking for tickets, the lease expensive ticket available dropped by $250 and is now selling for $1,950 in the Upper Corner section at NRG Stadium. Current ticket prices range from $1,900 to $15,432. Last year at this time, Super Bowl 50 ticket price range was between $1,040 and $27,893.

While the prices are still steep, StubHub reports the average ticket price for Super Bowl LI is down nearly 11 percent from this time last year for Super Bowl 50.

If you do purchase a ticket from StubHub, the company is hosting a Houston Huddle event for customers the weekend of the big game in Houston.