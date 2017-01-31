Austin ISD police wants you to name their new K9

AISD Police Officer Daryl Seagrave and his new canine partner. (Austin ISD PD)
AISD Police Officer Daryl Seagrave and his new canine partner. (Austin ISD PD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District added a new K9 officer to its police department ranks, but before she takes to crime fighting, she needs a proper name!

AISD Police Officer Daryl Seagrave picked up the department’s new narcotics detection dog this past weekend from Bullocks Canine in North Carolina. Ofc. Seagrave and his new partner will educate students about the dangers of drug use as well as sniff out illegal drugs on campuses.

The department has chosen four possible names for the 18-month-old dog: Rogue, Storm, Athena and Lucca. The public can vote for which name they like via the AISD Police Department’s Facebook page; no write-ins will be considered.

The newest addition will join three other canines within the department.

