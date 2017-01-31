2 horses die in separate incidents at popular Texas rodeo

Associated Press Published:

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two horses have died in separate incidents at a top Texas rodeo event, with the latest occurring when a horse ran head-long into a wall while attempting to dislodge its rider.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports both horses had similar injuries, with the first one dying Jan. 16 during an event at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

In the latest incident, a 9-year-old horse died Sunday after striking the wall and suffering a spinal cord injury. Its rider managed to grab fencing along the wall without being hurt.

The horse fell onto its side as an announcer attempted to calm the startled crowd.

Organizers say the death of an animal in competition is rare. The 9-year-old was motionless as it was rolled onto a mat and pulled from the arena.

