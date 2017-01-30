WATCH: Child hit in east Austin by driver who left the scene

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are releasing shocking video of a child being hit by a car in the hopes of finding the driver.

The hit-and-run crash happened on Monday, Jan. 23 just after 7 a.m. in the 3500 block of Webberville Road in east Austin. In the video, which was recorded by a nearby convenience store, an older child can be seen riding a bicycle across the street, followed by a second child and then a 5-year-old boy.

As the 5-year-old boy crossed the street, a driver in a silver vehicle hit the boy, knocking him into the air. The vehicle then sped away from the scene.

The child was taken the hospital where he was treated and released.

Suspect vehicle description:

Silver/Grey

4-door Honda Accord

Possibly mid to late 90s model

If you have any information on the case, please contact the APD Leaving the Scene Unit at (512) 974-5789 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.