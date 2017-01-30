WATCH: Child hit in east Austin by driver who left the scene

By Published: Updated:
5-year-old boy hit by a car on Webberville Road on Jan. 23, 2017. Police are searching for the driver. (Austin Police Department)
5-year-old boy hit by a car on Webberville Road on Jan. 23, 2017. Police are searching for the driver. (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are releasing shocking video of a child being hit by a car in the hopes of finding the driver.

The hit-and-run crash happened on Monday, Jan. 23 just after 7 a.m. in the 3500 block of Webberville Road in east Austin. In the video, which was recorded by a nearby convenience store, an older child can be seen riding a bicycle across the street, followed by a second child and then a 5-year-old boy.

As the 5-year-old boy crossed the street, a driver in a silver vehicle hit the boy, knocking him into the air. The vehicle then sped away from the scene.

The child was taken the hospital where he was treated and released.

Suspect vehicle description:

  • Silver/Grey
  • 4-door Honda Accord
  • Possibly mid to late 90s model

If you have any information on the case, please contact the APD Leaving the Scene Unit at (512) 974-5789 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s