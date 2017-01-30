VIDEO: Man attacking bus driver beaten away with cane

NBC News Published:
Attack on a bus driver in Kansas City (NBC News Photo)
Attack on a bus driver in Kansas City (NBC News Photo)

KANSAS CITY (KSHB) — The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is looking for a Good Samaritan who sprang into action to rescue a bus driver being attacked by a passenger.

The attack happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning when the female bus driver pulled off to the side of the road to call for help after the passenger started to become confrontational.

Surveillance video shows the driver calling for help when the man grabs her from behind, grabbing at her neck and face.

As she is screaming for help, another passenger jumps into action and starts beating the attacker with his cane, eventually breaking the cane on the attackers back.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2kKwbX9

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s