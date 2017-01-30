Trump fires Attorney General after she told staff not to defend refugee order

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, has been fired after she ordered Justice Department attorneys to stop defending President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees.

Yates said in a memo Monday that she is not convinced that Trump’s order is lawful, or that its defense is consistent with the department’s obligation to “always seek justice and stand for what is right.”

Yates was appointed deputy attorney general by President Barack Obama. She became acting attorney general once Loretta Lynch left the position.

Her directive would’ve remained in place until she left the department, which would’ve happened once the Senate confirmed Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for attorney general.