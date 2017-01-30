Travel ban leaves Longhorns originally from other countries in limbo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The travel ban targeting seven countries is hitting close to home. The University of Texas at Austin is warning students and faculty not to travel.

Navid Yaghmazadeh posted a sign on his laptop which reads: “I am from Iran. I am a student. I am NOT a terrorist. I am NOT scary!” Yaghmazadeh is in the Ph.D program at UT and is currently in the United States on a student visa.

“I came here for all these dreams,” said Yaghmazadeh. Monday afternoon he said he felt anxious about his future. “The problem is that I don’t know what’s going to happen next. In a year, I have to change my status… am I able to do that? Should I leave the country? Should I go somewhere else?”

The University of Texas has 110 and faculty who are citizens of the seven countries affected by the travel ban.

UT’s International Office is trying to ease fears. Margaret Luevano, Associate Director, International Student and Scholar Services, said they’ve already heard from a student whose mother can no longer visit. She also said that some departments are even worried about the executive order impacting their research, because staff can’t leave the country. Also, newly admitted students and faculty who aren’t here yet are in limbo. “At this point we don’t know what their status will be or when they’ll be able to arrive in the united states at all,” said Luevano.

UT Chancellor William McRaven, who authorized the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden, released a statement saying,” I would hope that my commitment to our nation’s security cannot be questioned. I stand behind our nation’s efforts to ensure all our citizens are free from the threat that terrorism can bring to our shores,” said Chancellor McRaven. “But, I also stand behind the core values we hold as a nation. We ask that our leaders in Washington, D.C., move quickly to clarify the intent of this order, bring reasonable and expeditious process to its implementation, and send the message to the rest of the world that the United States remains open and welcoming to those who want to come here to learn, work and to live the American experience.”

According to the Refugee Services of Texas, 112 refugees were scheduled and approved to come to Texas through the end of next month, but now the resettlement of 57 of those refugees has been canceled. More than 70 percent of the refugees are women and children and more than 70 percent were people coming to the U-S to join family members who are already living here.